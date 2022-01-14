Startup Knocksense launches subscription service ‘KnockOFF’ in Kanpur, Indore

Knocksense - Lucknow based content-tech startup announced that they have launched their subscription based flagship platform ‘KnockOFF’ in Kanpur and Indore. This is the first major expansion after they launched KnockOFF in Lucknow in Q4 of 2021.

In 2021 raised two successive rounds of funding from LetsVenture, We Founder Circle and Mumbai Angels Network for the launch of KnockOFF in newer territories such as Kanpur, Indore and Jaipur.

Founded by Varul Mayank and Vibhore Mayank, Knocksense produces non-divisive local content and is currently active in 6 cities in India - Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Goa, Indore and Jaipur.

KnockOFF stands for Knocksense Offers, and is a subscription-driven hyperlocal commerce enabler. "We are focused on creating a content driven hyperlocal ecosystem of readers,creators,brands and transactions,” said founder Varul Mayank. "After a successful run in Lucknow, we have now launched in Kanpur and Indore with 200+ premium local brands," Mayank said.

Through the App-only subscription model, in the October-December '21 quarter, the company generated transactions worth more than Rs 1 crore while more than 2,000 users actively used KnockOFF subscriptions. It is a premium service and the company started monetisation with the launch, subscription revenue in 3 months has grown more than 100 percent.

Mohit Satyanand, Founder, Teamwork Arts, also an investor-director in Knocksense said, “Content production is a unique business, where the consumer pays a very small percentage of business revenue; the larger customer is the advertiser. Knocksense is designed from a shrewd understanding of the gaps in this eco-system.”

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:36 PM IST