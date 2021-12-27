Startup Hair Forever raises $150K in pre-Seed round

Ex-Hair Original co-founder Ashish Tiwari, after the split with Jitendra Sharma from Hair Originals, has launched a new venture in the Hair extensions domain - Hair Forever. Hair Forever has raised funds worth $150K from an array of angel investors in a pre-Seed round. This is the third venture by the serial entrepreneur after Healthkhoj and Hair Originals.

Tiwari-an electronics and Electrical Communication engineer from IIT Kharagpur, had joined Hair Originals as a co-founder with Jitendra Sharma in November 2019. The startup had also attracted investments in ongoing live startup pitching show Shark Tank India. However, things got dented between the partners and Tiwari moved out from the venture in December 2021 to launch Hair Forever.

“Certainly, we had big expectations from the previous venture, however a lot of things went off-track in terms of partnerships that held back the projected growth,” said Ashish Tiwari, Founder and CEO, Hair Forever.

Taking a step ahead, he plans to season the overall experience of hair extensions for users with AI integration. Hair Forever will explore AI integration to change the buying experience of customers i.e., users will be able to try virtually all types of extensions and be sure of the length, colour, volume etc., before buying or installing the hair extensions. Leveraging the previous experience of manufacturing ,marketing and business model, he understands the areas that might be improvised to establish a healthy business structure.

“We at Hair Forever, will not just serve overseas but also set foot tight in the domestic market,” Ashish Tiwari added.

Hair Forever has already set up the facility in Gurugram, Haryana, and is planning to go aggressive in the terms of manufacturing, to accomplish its target of cutting a thicker slice in the market share in top 4 Indian markets- Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Pune, by mid of 2022.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 01:57 PM IST