Startup enabler firm PedalStart raises fresh funding by AngelBay

PedalStart, an agnostic platform-driven startup accelerator and founders’ community raised a strategic round led by AngelBay.

Over the next 12 months, the company will aim to utilize these funds towards onboarding the core team and building technology with a target of growing this community to 5,000 startup enthusiasts. Investment platforms such as Faad Network and KapTable, a Secondary marketplace for Startup shares were also a part of the round, it said in a press statement.

Manas Pal, Co-Founder, PedalStart commented, “The journey of every startup is difficult. We at PedalStart are trying to smooth it as much as possible through solving 2 major problem statements of any startup: initial guidance and funds. We support founder’s right from ideation, handhold them and give weekly 1-to-1 brainstorming calls with some ex-entrepreneurs. Through their journey we connect them with domain experts and successful startup founders to build their company under the right directions. Once the startup reaches the POC/MVP stage we connect them with some of the angel investors and Micro VCs for initial fundraising.”

Aditya Darolia, Co-Founder, PedalStart mentioned, “On a daily basis we interact with 10-11 budding founders with unique ideas, ideas are many but founders lack in right approach and execution skills. So, we built our platform around founders where we support them with basic understanding to deep-dive into the entrepreneurial and other verticals like business, operations, sales, marketing, technology, product, customer experience, finances, etc. With this content building and right approach we want to bridge the gap between idea buildings to implementing the business idea. Investment from AngelBay, Faad and Kaptable will provide us developed ecosystem of late stage startups and 1000+ investors, which will accelerate our growth multifold.”

Sorabh Agarwal, Co-Founder, AngelBay mentioned, “With a strategic stake in PedalStart, we would be able to track the founders from the early stage, which will give us confidence to invest in these startups at an earlier stage than normally we would have invested.”

Dr. Dinesh Singh, Co-founder, Faad Network mentioned, “PedalStart is contributing actively to the ecosystem with their passion and a strong team of expert panels that they have added from various domains. We want to advance our goals of helping more startups with them.”

With a vision to enable early-stage startup founders in their journey, PedalStart, is connecting and working with 200+ startup founders, solving the actual problem statement and some standard patterns of the ecosystem, it said.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 01:09 PM IST