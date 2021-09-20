Startup Eka Care to build connected healthcare platform with Academy of Family Physicians of India

The Academy of Family Physicians India (AFPI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a connected healthcare platform, Eka Care to work mutually towards developing and implementing digital healthcare technology.

Dr Raman Kumar, President AFPI said, “We have tied up with Eka Care to drive the next wave of much-needed tech transformation. Both AFPI and Eka Care will work closely towards the common goal of uplifting medical practice and enhancing health outcomes,”.

Eka Care will be the preferred technology provider for AFPI member doctors providing services such as patient engagement, health records, EMR, telemedicine, and payment solutions for its members. This collaboration will also help members with appointments, Google listings, and SEO. On Eka Care, doctors can become part of their local network and will also be able to connect their patients with super specialists through this agreement.

Eka Care has agreed to build tech solutions in guidance with AFPI to solve the day-to-day problems/issues of their members. The company will also provide a complimentary trial period of 6 months to all members who register before December 31, 2021. AFPI members will also receive special offer prices from Eka Care post-trial period.

Deepak Tuli, Cofounder, Eka Care said, “Healthcare delivery has completely changed in the last 18 months; this is a great opportunity for AFPI members to adopt technology.”

The Eka Care app allows patients to store health records, book doctor and vaccination appointments, download vaccination certificates, and enable patients to talk to doctors 24X7. It has over 3.5 lakh consumers across 950 districts, the app is available in 12 different languages.

Eka Care commenced in December 2020 with a vision to build a connected healthcare ecosystem for India by Vikalp Sahni and Deepak Tuli, ex-Co-founders of Goibibo. Professionals from leading tech companies such as Flipkart, Masimo, Philipse, Goibibo have joined the duo in this mission, to bring better health outcomes.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 11:01 AM IST