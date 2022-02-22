Startup Com Olho raises Rs 1.8 cr in Seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Cyber security & IP-led analytics startup, Com Olho has raised Rs 1.8 crore in a Seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds raised will be utilised towards Tech Hiring, Tech Stack improvement and aggressive market penetration (India, MENA & APAC).

Com Olho claims it is India's first company to be granted a patent for non-rule-based ad fraud detection. Using this, the company has been able to provide at least 20 percent MoM savings to even cost per sale (CPS) campaigns and improve ad viewability by their brand safety toolkit. The Company uses deep learning and clustering to analyse enterprises’ data and identify fraudulent patterns with high probability of success. Company holds 3 patents (1 granted, 1 published in India, and has one published application with the United States Patent Office.)

Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures says, “As digital marketing, product and performance marketing become the new age mantra for the companies, they are also dealing with ad fraud issues, return on media spends and efficacy delivered via each ad done. So far, there is no definitive way to determine any of these factors. Com Olho using its patented technology is able to provide this intensive knowledge and their reports that can be administered to challenge payouts , should the need arise for exposing any ad fraud. As we move closer towards Metaverse and digital life, there is bound to be concerns about customer’s data. Com Olho is rightly poised to leverage their understanding of everything digital.”

Com Olho’s product suite comprises an end-to-end AI based solution from identifying sources of malpractice, empirically proving the fraud, and providing a ready real time dashboard with interpretation resulting in deterministic savings. The company is also working towards first party data and encrypted digital governance. The company works with some of the leading global financial and e-commerce companies like Indiabulls Group, Airtel, Aditya Birla Group, Revv etc.

The team at Com Olho is led by Abhinav Bangia, Founder & CTO.

Com Olho is a registered name under Com Olho IT Private Limited. They are a recognized startup by Startup India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India.

Abhinav Bangia, Founder & CTO, Com Olho says, “We at Com Olho create innovative – AI based technology to help enterprises and governments mitigate the risks arising from various kinds of digital frauds.”

Lloyd Mathias, Co-Founder & Advisor, Com Olho says, “Ad Fraud is becoming a huge issue with digital advertising’s share of total ad spend growing. While performance marketing has been driving attribution metrics like cost per click, cost per engagement, and cost per transaction; what many marketers don’t realise is that many of these clicks, transactions and engagement are fraudulent and just a way to claim attribution.”

The Indian digital advertising market is large with advertisers expected to spend Rs 24K crore in mobile ads by 2022 with Rs 6,000 crore of that amount estimated to lose out to ad frauds. Com Olho aims to address 10 percent of this market i.e., Rs 600 crore advertisers worldwide will spend more than $740 billion on digital advertising by 2022. The losses to digital advertising fraud would amount to $42 billion by 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:42 AM IST