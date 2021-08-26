Startek India Q2 operating income at $2.6 mn, revenue rises to $24 mn

BPO company Startek's India unit has recorded operating income of $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, a senior official of the company said on Thursday.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a loss in the same quarter a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Startek global chief financial officer Vikash Sureka told PTI.

"Startek India revenue grew by about 44 per cent to $24.07 million in the second quarter of 2021, from $16.67 million in the same period a year ago," he said.

The India revenue includes Sri Lanka business as well, the company said, adding that the main business is significantly driven from India.

India contributes around 12-13 per cent to the global revenue of Startek which entered into India with acquisition of Aegis BPO.

The company employs over 18,000 people across 17 business process management centers with a spread across tier 1 and 2 locations such Lucknow, Bhopal etc.

Startek global net revenue increased by 33 per cent to $189 million during the reported quarter, compared to $142.2 million it recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 03:46 PM IST