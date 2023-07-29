Start your investment journey with SIP in mutual funds on the Bajaj Finserv platform

In today's fast-paced financial landscape, it is crucial to make informed investment decisions that align with investor’s long-term financial goals. Mutual funds have emerged as a popular and flexible investment avenue for individuals seeking to grow their wealth over a long period. You can invest in mutual funds by lump sum or through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). Bajaj Finserv’s platform hosts 1200+ direct mutual fund schemes from all AMCs in which you can invest through SIPs with as low as Rs. 100 with ease. Whether someone is a seasoned investor or a beginner, Bajaj Finserv's platform provides a user-friendly interface to embark on a successful investment journey.

Why Bajaj Finserv is an ideal platform to start SIPs in mutual fund investments?

1. Diverse selection options: Bajaj Finserv's mutual fund platform offers a diverse selection of mutual funds from different Asset Management Companies (AMCs). These mutual funds cover various categories such as equity funds, debt funds, hybrid funds, and more, providing investors with ample choices to align with their investment preferences.

2. SIP calculator: To plan your investment journey and calculate potential returns, Bajaj Finserv recently introduced a SIP calculator. This calculator is not only easy to operate but calculates your prospective returns. With the SIP calculator, the investor needs to fill in the preferred investment amount, tenure, and expected rate of return.

3. Simplified investing: Bajaj Finserv's mutual fund platform aims to simplify the investment process for investors. The platform offers a user-friendly interface that enables investors to browse through various mutual funds, review fund details, performance history, and other key information.

4. Convenience and flexibility: Investing through SIPs in mutual funds via the Bajaj Finserv platform offers convenience and flexibility. An investor can start their investment journey with our 100% online process, manage investments, track the performance of funds, and make modifications to their portfolios as and when required. The platform provides easy access to investment-related documents and statements, making it convenient for investors to stay updated with their investments.

There are certain do’s and don’ts one need to follow before investing in mutual funds:



1. Assess risk appetite beforehand: Before investing through SIPs in mutual funds, investors should understand his or her risk appetite. This will help them to choose SIP investment options that suit their individual needs and risk profile. An investor can also use Bajaj Finserv’s risk profiler to understand risk appetite. Investors should note that equity mutual funds have the potential to generate higher returns but at the expense of higher risk.



2. Choose mutual fund schemes that suit your needs: Before you can learn how to choose the best mutual fund, you must first choose your investing goal! Do you prefer growth or consistent income? Equity funds are better suited for long-term capital appreciation, whilst debt funds are best suited for recurring income. Investors must compare different mutual fund schemes available and choose one that aligns with their financial goals, investment horizon, and risk profile.



3. Utilise the SIP calculator: SIP calculator available on the Bajaj Finserv platform uses sophisticated algorithms to help investors determine the estimated returns of their SIP investments. By using the SIP calculator, investors can decide the amount of investment they should make through SIPs and make informed decisions that help achieve their financial goals.



4. Keep an eye on the investment portfolio: Investors investing in SIPs should evaluate and review their investments periodically and compare them with their financial goals. Depending on their individual preferences, investors can choose to change their investment strategy by adding or reallocating funds from different mutual fund schemes.



To sum up, SIP investments in mutual funds have the potential to generate long-term wealth. A disciplined approach and avoiding impulsive choices are key to maximizing returns. Choosing mutual fund schemes on Bajaj Finserv’s platform, utilising the SIP calculator, investing regularly via SIPs, and managing your investments through My Account are a few practices to get you started and help achieve financial growth.

