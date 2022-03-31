Starscapes expands its footprint with launch of a new mobile observatory in Pondicherry

Starscapes, a platform for astronomy experiences, has announced it will be launching a new mobile observatory in Pondicherry as a part of its expansion plan.

Within the next two months, the company plans to further strengthen its footprint by launching observatories across Ooty, Munnar, Goa,Virajpet and Shimla.

Starscapes’ mobile observatory in Pondicherry will be set up at the Club Mahindra property and it will offer guests and visitors a holistic astronomy experience. A similar model is already functional at Club Mahindra’s Madikeri property and in the next one week another mobile observatory will be set up at Club Mahindra,Virajpet. Over the next few months, Starscapes plans to expand its presence by setting up several other mobile observatories across Club Mahindra properties, it said in a press statement.

The mobile observatory in Pondicherry will offer a holistic astronomical experience, with a variety of activities both during the day and at night, ranging from stargazing excursions to astrophotography and sun observation, and will be open to both visitors and guests staying at the resort. A trained astronomy expert will guide the visitors and guests on their stargazing journey.

Starscapes will also regularly host a number of engaging sessions related to stargazing. Some of the activities include

Commenting on the launch, Paul Savio, CEO and Co-Founder, Starscapes, said, “There has been an increasing interest in astro-tourism over the last few years. To make stargazing easily accessible, we are also partnering with leading resorts and hospitality chains across India. Our partnership with Club Mahindra is a step in that direction. Pondicherry is our third mobile observatory setup at a Club Mahindra property, and we hope to be present in all their major properties across India in the immediate future”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:25 PM IST