 Starlink Setup Kit Could Be Priced In India At Rs. 33,000, Unlimited Plans May Begin From Rs. 3,000
Starlink’s setup kit will include the Starlink dish, the Gen 3 router, kickstand, cable, AC cable, and the power supply. Unlimited monthly plans are said to be somewhere around Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,200. This refutes previous reports of a low-cost broadband service option from the SpaceX-owned company.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Starlink unlimited plans may be priced starting from Rs. 3,000 |

With Starlink’s launch in India inching near, a new report has emerged claiming that the setup kit may be priced at around Rs. 33,000. The entry of Starlink could mean access to the Internet even in remote locations, thanks to its robust network of satellites across the globe. However, the satellite communication service may not be as cheap as previously reported. The Starlink unlimited plans are also said to be priced in India at somewhere around Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,000.

A report by Business Standard suggests that the Starlink setup kit will be priced at a hefty Rs. 33,000. This kit will include several components like the Starlink Gen 3 router, the dish, kickstand, the cable, AC cable, and even power supply. This kit will enable residents to use broadband services and watch shows, play online games, and use the web. Monthly tariffs, as mentioned, are going to be somewhere around Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,200 for the unlimited data plans. It was previously reported that Starlink would offer plans from as low as $10 (approx. Rs. 850) per month.

While Starlink’s unlimited data plans may be priced higher, we expect the limited data plans to start at lower prices. Airtel and Reliance will allow the purchase of Starlink hardware from their outlets. In the future, both these telecom giants could use the SpaceX-owned satellite service to offer internet services in remote locations of India. Starlink has not announced any timeline on when it plans to launch in India. It received the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) earlier this month, and the launch could be very near.

