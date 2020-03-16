Starbucks to build coffee innovation park in China

Nanjing: Starbucks on Friday announced a plan to build a coffee innovation park in eastern China, the largest manufacturing investment by the world's leading coffee chain outside the United States.

The innovation park, located in Kunshan Economic and Technological Development Zone, Jiangsu Province, will incorporate the entire supply chain, including import and export of coffee beans, roasting, packaging, warehousing, distribution and training.

With an initial investment of 130 million US dollars, the construction of a roasting plant will start in the latter half of this year. The facility is projected to be put into operation in the summer of 2022 and will provide fresh high-quality coffee for all stores on the Chinese mainland.