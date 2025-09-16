 Star Health Cashless Chaos: Insurer's Suspension Of Services Leaves Hospitals Scrambling To Care For Distressed Patients
According to information available with AHPI, cashless services have been arbitrarily suspended in many hospitals. Hospitals and nursing homes, part of the Indian Medical Association Hospital Board, also share the same concerns about cashless services, AHPI said in the statement.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 09:16 AM IST
New Delhi: Many member hospitals of the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), including some of the large tertiary care hospital chains, are facing an alarming situation, where 'Star Health Insurance' has suspended cashless services, leaving hospitals to manage distressed patients, a statement said on Monday.

Hospitals and nursing homes, part of the Indian Medical Association Hospital Board, also share the same concerns, AHPI said in the statement.Based on information available with AHPI, cashless services have been suspended in arbitrary manner in many hospitals and to name a few - Care Hospitals - Ramnagar, Vizag, Manipal Hospital - Delhi and Gurugram, Max Hospitals - North India, Metro Hospital- Faridabad, Medanta Hospital - Lucknow, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital - New Delhi Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad and Yatharth Hospitals, it said.

AHPI strongly insists that cashless services must be restored immediately to all affected hospitals, to protect patients from financial and emotional stress and empanelment of new hospitals must be expedited, so that patients can access care across India without disruption, it added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

