Star Health And Allied Insurance Announces New Key Managerial Personnels | File

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited on Monday appointed Vikas Sharma, Chief Distribution Officer, Amitabh Jain, Chief Operating Officer and Himanshu Walia, Chief Marketing Officer as key managerial personnel of the company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company also added that Dr. S Prakash will be appointed as Strategic Management Executive in the employment with the company consequent to his relinquishment from the position of Managing Director of the company and as director of the board.

Vikas Sharma

Vikas Sharma, is based in Corporate office as Chief Distribution officer and contributes significantly to business, new initiatives and strategy of the organisation. He manages the Growth vertical and spearheads Rural Business along with the benefit products portfolio. The IC 38 agency business and monitoring is driven by him. He is also responsible for Organisation transformation. Earlier to this role he has served in several positions developing diverse geographies.

With more than 20 years in the insurance sector, He joined Star Health & Allied Insurance Co. Ltd in the year 2009.Prior to this he has worked with ICICI Lombard GIC ltd, Eureka Forbes and Kitchen appliances India Ltd.

An alumni of INSEAD Business School, has a marketing and finance education as well. He is currently pursuing- Doctorate in business management from ISB Hyderabad.

Amitabh Jain

Amitabh is a qualified engineer with post graduate qualification in Management and CFA. He has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry with more than 20 years in the general insurance industry. He joined the ICICI group in 1999 in the home loan business and moved into ICICI Lombard GIC as a founder member in 2001.

Amitabh has worked across functions in Retail, Bancassurance and Corporate business of motor, health and allied products through multiple channels. The sales & distribution experience is complemented by more than 10 years’ experience in underwriting, portfolio risk, P&L mgmt., product development and pricing, product launch including regulatory filings and approval, digital transformation, claims and provider management.

Over the years, he has been instrumental in building and scaling up businesses across functions. He had a pivotal role in building businesses from scratch; conceptualising, development and launch of new products and services including many industry firsts. He had a flair for leveraging technology for improving business outcomes and superior customer experience. The latest being the launch and scaling up of IL Take care app – a one stop solution for insurance and wellness that has close to 5 million downloads and generating a revenue of more than 100 cr. In FY23.

Himanshu Walia

Himanshu Walia is currently serving as the CMO of Star Health. In this role, he is responsible for the company’s integrated agency business operations. This includes tapping agency business opportunities, scaling geographies and micro markets across the country. Himanshu also oversees the expansion of the Star Health agency network to increase the company’s market share on a strong bedrock of compliance to regulatory standards, customer service and operational excellence.

Himanshu joined Star Health in 2006 and since then has worked in various roles and capacities across the length and breadth of the organisation, starting from leading operations in Delhi to establishing market in-roads across North India and managing group business at a pan India level. Overall, his work experience in the insurance industry spans across 22 years. Prior to his tenure with Star health, Himanshu has worked with ICICI Lombard and Tata AIG General Insurance. Himanshu holds an MBA in marketing.