Stand-Up India Scheme Extended Until March 31, 2031; Government Targets 2.5 Lakh More Entrepreneurs

The extended scheme will expand institutional credit access for women and entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes across India | X - @PIB_India (Screengrab)

New Delhi, November 11, 2026: The government on Wednesday approved the continuation of the Stand-Up India Scheme for the next 5 years to promote entrepreneurship among women, Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the extension of the Stand-Up India Scheme up to March 31, 2031.

🔹 #Cabinet approves continuation of Stand-Up India Scheme to promote entrepreneurship among Women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. 🔹 The scheme duration will be for 5 years with a corpus of Rs 4,111 crore. 🔹 The guarantee fee is standard 0.50% per annum, with no extra risk premium. - Union Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw #CabinetDecisions #StandUpIndia — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 11, 2026

The scheme aims to promote entrepreneurship among women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and provide financial assistance to an additional 2.5 lakh entrepreneurs over a span of five years, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while briefing the media on the decisions taken by the government at the Cabinet meeting.

Since its launch in April 2016, the scheme has facilitated loans to more than 2.75 lakh women/SC/ST entrepreneurs.

Objectives And Loan Provisions

The objective of the Stand-Up India Scheme was to provide loans ranging between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore from Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) to at least one Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) borrower and one woman borrower per bank branch to set up a greenfield enterprise in the manufacturing, services or trading sectors, and also for activities allied to agriculture.

The scheme provided loans valued between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore at the lowest applicable rate of the bank for that category (rating), not exceeding the base rate MCLR+3%+ tenor premium, with a repayment period of 7 years and a maximum moratorium of up to 18 months.

Eligible sectors for such loans include manufacturing, services, trading and agri-allied activities, and credit guarantee covers 85 per cent of the loan amount, with a standard guarantee fee of 0.50 per cent.

Also Watch:

Focus On Inclusive Economic Growth

The government would ensure credit access for women, SC and ST entrepreneurs, enabling enterprise creation and strengthening entrepreneurship across underserved communities, thereby supporting inclusive economic growth, he said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/