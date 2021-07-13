SREI Equipment Finance invokes 2.08% stake in Eros International Media

Srei Equipment Finance has invoked 20 lakh pledged shares aggregating to 2.08 percent stake in Eros International Media.

"The company has invoked a pledge on the equity shares of Eros International Media as per the provisions of the pledge agreement dated July 3, 2017," Srei Equipment Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Pledge was invoked on July 9, 2013, it added.

Srei Equipment Finance held 12.71 percent stake in Eros Media earlier, post invocation, it stands at 10.63 percent.

At 2.26 PM, shares of Eros Media were trading 2.11 percent higher at Rs 26.60 apiece on BSE.