Spinny revisits HR policies to ensure employee’s health, wellness during third COVID wave

As the omicron variant drives yet another surge in COVID infections, full-stack used car retailing platform, Spinny, is readdressing its new-age HR policies and initiatives to support its employees #SqudSpinny.

It is a set of preventive measures to safeguard and support their employees during the third wave of COVID 19. This includes a Central Support Helpline where employees can reach out in case, they need any help and assistance from Spinny. It is also re-arranging extensive vaccination drives for its staff and their family members who are not yet or partially vaccinated, it said in a statement.

Keeping the health and safety concerns of the employees on priority, the brand also provides health insurance in partnership with Policybazaar to their team members. Each team member can seek in-patient hospitalization coverage of upto Rs 5 lakhs for himself / herself, and upto 3 nominees (i.e spouse, and upto 2 children).

Spinny has also launched a wellness program among employees to promote awareness of mental health issues, encouraging them to seek help whenever required, while undertaking daily initiatives to improve mental health.

Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO at Spinny says, “With the third wave entering, we have revisited our HR policies and have made operational changes to engage with our employees in a better manner. We are confident that these initiatives will ensure employees health, safety and wellbeing in these difficult times and help foster a sense of belongingness.”

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 02:36 PM IST