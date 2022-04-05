Spinny launches Spinny Max for selling and buying used luxury cars

Spinny, full-stack used car buying and selling platform, has announced the launch of its luxury segment Spinny Max.

The platform marks the first used luxury cars offering that operates at a national scale and offers an assortment of over 500 cars - including marquees such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Jaguar and Land Rover with pan-India delivery service through 250 cities, according to a press statement.

Talking about the launch of Spinny Max, Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO, Spinny, said: “Spinny was founded on the principle that everyone deserves a quality car. Six years down the line, seeing young India’s aspirational consumption and its appetite for luxury vehicles, Spinny Max aims to create a niche in the market for luxury automobiles - making accessible luxury a reality for young men and women. Each car is thoroughly vetted and test drives and ownership are designed with highest levels of quality and support, keeping customer delight and simplicity in mind.”

Spinny Max is pioneering an online experience in luxury used car buying and selling, serving the aspirations of many Indians who are on the fence to own a luxury automobile, it said.

The entire procedure is designed to be an online-first experience, complete with all pertinent details and a 360-degree view of each luxury used car featured on spinny.com and Spinny App, the statement added.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 05:31 PM IST