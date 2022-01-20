Spices Board launches first online portal for exports

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash launched 'Spice Xchange India', the country's first virtual platform for spice exports at a hybrid event.

The portal uses AI-based technology to connect relevant spice buyers with the Indian spice exporters and buyers and sellers can access the database to find the potential customers on this platform.

Som Parkash stated that spices have contributed greatly to India's export basket despite the pandemic and India presently enjoys a dominant share in the global spice market by exporting 225 different spices.

"The export development and promotion, value addition and quality improvement continue to be thrust areas for the government, stated Parkash.

The spicexchangeindia.com is a 3D virtual platform aimed at connecting India's spice exporters with buyers from around the world beyond the constraints of time, space, and language.

