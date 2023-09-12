 SpiceJet To Complete Payment Of Rs 100 Cr To Kal Airways By Today; $1.5 Million To Credit Suisse As Per Court Direction
SpiceJet To Complete Payment Of Rs 100 Cr To Kal Airways By Today; $1.5 Million To Credit Suisse As Per Court Direction

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
SpiceJet To Complete Payment Of Rs 100 Cr To Kal Airways By Today; $1.5 Million To Credit Suisse As Per Court Direction | Image: SpiceJet (Representative)

SpiceJet Ltd. has made a payment of Rs 77.5 crore to Kal Airways Private Limited and will complete the payment of Rs 100 crores today by paying Rs 22.5 Crore as per the directions of the Delhi High Court, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

SpiceJet acknowledges the legal process and is committed to complying with all court directives and obligations in the Credit Suisse matter and will make the payment of $1.5 million as per the court directive. Till date, SpiceJet has already paid a total of $8 million to Credit Suisse as per consent terms, the comapny said via the filings.

This liability is an old one and predates the current Promoter taking over the company.

SpiceJet Limited shares

The shares of SpiceJet Limited on Tuesday morning at 11:05 am IST were trading at Rs 38.69, down by 3.28 percent.

