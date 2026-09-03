SpiceJet To Lease 20 Aircraft Ahead Of Winter Schedule To Tackle Shrinking Fleet, Operational Challenges

SpiceJet plans to add 20 leased aircraft in phases before the winter travel peak to expand capacity and stabilise operations | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: SpiceJet will lease 20 aircraft ahead of the Winter Schedule to combat the issue of decreasing fleet size. The carrier will induct 15 Boeing and five Airbus aircraft with a target to operate 200 daily flights during the upcoming holiday season in the Winter Schedule.

20 Aircraft To Join Fleet

On Thursday, SpiceJet announced that it has finalised lease agreements with three aircraft operators for the induction of 20 aircraft, comprising 15 Boeing and five Airbus A321 aircraft, under damp and wet lease agreements.

According to the airline, the aircraft are scheduled to join the fleet in phases between mid-October and mid-November, ahead of the winter travel peak beginning with the Durga Puja period.

The induction is said to strengthen capacity across SpiceJet’s domestic and international network and provide additional capacity through the winter and the following peak summer travel season.

With the additional aircraft, SpiceJet plans to ramp up its operations to around 200 daily flights during the Winter Schedule, increasing frequencies on key routes and strengthening connectivity across markets where demand is expected to be strong.

Fleet Expansion Amid Operational Challenges

The additional capacity is said to help bring stability to the airline, which is facing serious operational issues like depleting fleet size, worsening on-time performance and increasing cancellations. The airline, which is facing severe financial constraints, has been losing leased aircraft.

In July, Irish lessor Sky High had asked the Indian civil aviation regulator to deregister and export its three Boeing 737-8 aircraft. According to sources, the number of SpiceJet's operational aircraft had fallen to single digits.

However, the airline claimed that the fleet expansion forms part of its broader plan to restore capacity and build a larger operational fleet. The carrier's chief business officer, Debojo Maharshi, said that the airline is preparing for the winter season with a clear focus on adding capacity where our passengers need it most.

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“The 20 aircraft we are bringing in will allow us to strengthen our network, add frequencies and offer more travel options during the peak season. These aircraft will support our operations through both the winter and summer peak travel periods, while helping bring greater stability to capacity and ease pressure on airfares,” he said.

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