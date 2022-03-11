SpiceJet receives global award for exceptional customer complaints management

SpiceJet has announced it has won the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service for its exceptional Customer Complaints management. The airline received Bronze Stevie Award, a premier business award for outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide, under the ‘Customer Service Complaints Team of the Year’ 2022 category.

The award recognizes achievements of teams in service industries such as healthcare, hospitality & leisure, legal, media & entertainment, etc.

SpiceJet received accolades from all the judges for the splendid work by the airline, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a press statement. As the judges noted, despite being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and significant pressures, SpiceJet improved quality resolution, root cause analysis and bettered handling of misdirected luggage. The airline was also appreciated for developing a number of new technologies and deploying impressive first-of-its-kind solutions that helped in significantly improving its customer service.

Kamal Hingorani, Chief Customer Service Officer, SpiceJet, said, “The team’s clear focus has been on technology-driven processes and customer-centric resolution policies, to ensure customer satisfaction and retention. Innovative, user friendly and intuitive self-service tools have also facilitated pre and post travel requirements. Additionally, our in-depth trend analysis of complaints helps plug gaps for a flawless future experience. SpiceJet looks forward to continue offering a world class experience to all our customers.”

The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 19 years.

The 2022 Stevie® Awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony on May 11, 2022.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:47 AM IST