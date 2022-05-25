SpiceJet ransomware attack: Flights to airports with restrictions on night operations cancelled

ATC, which is an arm of AAI, was instructed not to give clearance to the airline's aircraft to take-off as the payment was not made. /Representative image | File photo

With respect to the ransomware attack on SpiceJet, the airline has issued a statement: Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted our flight operations. While our IT team has to a large extent contained and rectified the situation, this has had a cascading effect on our flights leading to delays. Some flights to airports where there are restrictions on night operations have been cancelled. SpiceJet is in touch with experts and cyber crime authorities on the issue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hundreds of SpiceJet airlines passengers were stranded at various airports due to a ransomware attack that impacted the morning flight departures on Wednesday. Confirming the development, a spokesperson informed that a ransomware attack on Tuesday night had slowed down the departure of flights today morning.

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," the SpiceJet tweeted after getting numerous queries over the delay in departure.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, as the passengers stuck at airports raised concerns over the delay the ground staff informed them that 'the server was down'.

One of the passengers, Saurav Goyal tweeted, "Extremely poor customer service by flyspicejet. My flight to Srinagar SG 473 scheduled at 6.25 AM from Delhi today is still at the airport. The Staff has no clue and poor excuse is 'server down' so cannot take printouts. Passengers are suffering."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(With ANI inputs)