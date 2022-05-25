e-Paper Get App

SpiceJet ransomware attack: Flights to airports with restrictions on night operations cancelled

Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
ATC, which is an arm of AAI, was instructed not to give clearance to the airline's aircraft to take-off as the payment was not made. /Representative image | File photo

With respect to the ransomware attack on SpiceJet, the airline has issued a statement: Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted our flight operations. While our IT team has to a large extent contained and rectified the situation, this has had a cascading effect on our flights leading to delays. Some flights to airports where there are restrictions on night operations have been cancelled. SpiceJet is in touch with experts and cyber crime authorities on the issue.

Hundreds of SpiceJet airlines passengers were stranded at various airports due to a ransomware attack that impacted the morning flight departures on Wednesday. Confirming the development, a spokesperson informed that a ransomware attack on Tuesday night had slowed down the departure of flights today morning.

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," the SpiceJet tweeted after getting numerous queries over the delay in departure.

Meanwhile, as the passengers stuck at airports raised concerns over the delay the ground staff informed them that 'the server was down'.

One of the passengers, Saurav Goyal tweeted, "Extremely poor customer service by flyspicejet. My flight to Srinagar SG 473 scheduled at 6.25 AM from Delhi today is still at the airport. The Staff has no clue and poor excuse is 'server down' so cannot take printouts. Passengers are suffering."

(With ANI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessSpiceJet ransomware attack: Flights to airports with restrictions on night operations cancelled

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup preview: India eye big win against Indonesia, favourable result in Pakistan vs Japan match

Asia Cup preview: India eye big win against Indonesia, favourable result in Pakistan vs Japan match

Narinder Batra resigns as president of the Indian Olympic Association

Narinder Batra resigns as president of the Indian Olympic Association

Cabinet approves sale of govt stake in Hindustan Zinc: Report

Cabinet approves sale of govt stake in Hindustan Zinc: Report

Will not beg for anything, retire from politics if proven my role in terror activity: Yasin Malik on...

Will not beg for anything, retire from politics if proven my role in terror activity: Yasin Malik on...

Rajasthan: Gehlot govt facing challenges over candidate selection for Rajya Sabha polls

Rajasthan: Gehlot govt facing challenges over candidate selection for Rajya Sabha polls