SpiceJet Passengers Made To Wait In Cabin For An Hour Without AC On Delhi To Darbhanga Flight Amid Severe Heatwave In National Capital

Imagine a situation being on a flight where the scorching heat outside seeps in, making it hard to breathe. This was the reality for SpiceJet passengers travelling from Delhi to Darbhan (SG 486).

What was supposed to be a routine journey turned into a test of endurance as they were left inside the aircraft without air conditioning for over an hour.

The incident led to discomfort for many passengers on board. With temperatures soaring, the cabin quickly became stifling. Passengers, feeling the heat's intensity, began to feel unwell.

#WATCH | SpiceJet passengers travelling from Delhi to Darbhanga (SG 486) had to wait inside an aircraft without air conditioning (AC) for over an hour amid the ongoing heatwave, with several feeling unwell. pic.twitter.com/6f5Oij7yho — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

(This is a developing story)