SpiceJet flights stopped by ATC due for non-payment of dues: Report

As many as 12 aircraft belonging to low-cost carrier SpiceJet were stopped from operating by Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Delhi airport on Friday morning as the airline didn't make the requisite daily payment to Airport Authority of India, according to a report in Business Standard.

Sources were cities having said that ATC, which is an arm of AAI, was instructed not to give clearance to the airline's aircraft to take-off as the payment was not made, the report said.

AAI has put the carrier on "cash and carry" mode since 2020, due to the airline's inability to clear airport dues.

Generally, airlines pays for facilities provided by AAI like route navigation, landing, parking etc on a monthly basis. Under cash and carry mode an airline has to pay daily for the facilities used at an airport.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:41 AM IST