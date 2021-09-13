SpiceJet expects to start using Boeing 737 Max by September-end

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet expects to start Boeing 737 Max ops by September end contingent to regulatory approvals.

Accordingly, SpiceJet on Monday said it has reached a commercial settlement with CDB Aviation, a major lessor of Max aircraft. This will allow SpiceJet's 737 Max aircraft to return back to service.

"This will add to already announced settlement with Avolon and grow its fleet of 737 Max aircraft," said SpiceJet in a statement.

"The airline expects to start operations of Max aircraft around the end of September 2021, subject to regulatory approvals."

The airline had earlier entered into a settlement with 'Avolon' another major lessor of Max aircraft.

At present, only SpiceJet in India has 737 Max. It has 13 aircraft of this type in its fleet.

The development comes after aviation regulator DGCA last month granted safety permission for restart of Boeing 737 Max operations in the country.

It had earlier suspended the aircraft's operations in March 2019 after two fatal crashes.

SpiceJet had placed an order for 225 Maxs in 2017, while it has a firm order of 155 of these aircraft.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 03:49 PM IST