SpiceJet Crisis: Around 40 Q400 Pilots Refuse To Fly Over Pending Salaries

Around 40 pilots operating SpiceJet's Q400 aircraft have reportedly refused to fly until the budget airline clears their outstanding salary payments.

The development comes as SpiceJet continues to face financial difficulties and operational disruptions, with aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) monitoring the airline's operations.

As per a PTI report, the pilots had recently decided to suspend flying duties over unpaid salaries. However, further details regarding the protest and its impact on scheduled flights were not immediately available.

ALPA India Supports Pilots

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has extended support to the pilots, highlighting concerns about working conditions, financial uncertainty and aviation safety.

In a letter dated Oct 9, addressed to its members and the civil aviation community, the association expressed solidarity with the pilots.

It also assured them of moral support and assistance in seeking a fair resolution through professional consultations and other available channels.

Without disclosing specific details, ALPA India said it had received information that a group of Q400 pilots had taken a stand to protect their legitimate rights and professional dignity.

The association also emphasised the importance of maintaining aviation safety standards amid the airline's continuing difficulties.

According to ALPA India, the pilots have reportedly been working under considerable financial and operational stress.

Financial Troubles Raise Operational

The association highlighted reports of delayed salaries, outstanding employee benefits and unpaid vendors allegedly refusing to provide essential aircraft-related services.

It said these circumstances had created an increasingly challenging working environment for pilots.

SpiceJet has been struggling with financial and operational problems for several months, affecting its ability to maintain normal operations.

The airline has 10 operational aircraft, including two Q400 planes, while another 37 aircraft remain parked.

The reported refusal by pilots adds to the challenges confronting the carrier as it attempts to manage its existing fleet and financial commitments.