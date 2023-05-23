SpiceJet completes 18 glorious years of flying high in the Indian skies | Image: SpiceJet (Representative)

SpiceJet, the country’s favourite airline, today completes 18 glorious years of serving its passengers, making flying more and more affordable for the common man and connecting the unconnected parts of the country.

Since operating its first commercial flight on May 23, 2005 from Delhi to Ahmedabad, SpiceJet has carried millions of passengers to their destinations. The airline has been part of evacuation and repatriation efforts whenever the need arose. SpiceJet has flown with the highest occupancy or passenger load factor for a record eight successive years. The airline has always believed in leading from the front and is a key supporter of the regional connectivity scheme, UDAN.

As announced earlier this month, SpiceJet plans to bring 25 of its grounded planes back into service. The airline is targeting the return of four of its grounded aircraft, two Boeing 737s and two Q400s, by June 15. More planes will be back in operations in the following weeks.

SpiceJet plans to start a slew of flights including two international UDAN flights on the Agartala-Chattogram-Agartala and Imphal-Mandalay Imphal sectors by June end. The airline also plans to launch a new UDAN flight on Kolkata-Tezpur-Kolkata sector and restart Kolkata-Gwalior-Kolkata and Jammu-Gwalior-Jammu UDAN flights. In addition, SpiceJet will launch flights on Kolkata-Agartala-Kolkata and Kolkata-ImphalKolkata sectors and restart flights on Kolkata-Chattogram-Kolkata sector.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “SpiceJet has become a truly inseparable part of people’s lives and has made an unbreakable bond with our passengers and we are immensely proud of this achievement. Our 18th anniversary marks the beginning of a new era for us with renewed hope and opportunities. I am grateful to all our passengers and partners for having unflinching faith in us, which gives us strength to rise above challenges.”

“SpiceJet will leave no stone unturned in its pursuit of excellence and will take every possible step that fuels our growth and helps us spread our wings wider than ever.”

To commemorate its 18th anniversary, SpiceJet has launched a mega sale to thank its esteemed customers for regularly flying with us and giving us an opportunity to serve them. The exciting offers available during this sale period come with an extended travel period so that our passengers can enjoy maximum benefits.

The airline has announced a special sale with one-way domestic fares starting at INR 1818/- on select routes such as Bengaluru-Goa and Mumbai-Goa, through an exchange filing. The sale offer is valid for bookings made between 23rd and 28th May, 2023. The travel period for bookings under the offer is between 1st July and 30th March, 2024.

Passengers can also avail additional benefits while booking their tickets through SpiceJet’s website, m-site and mobile app. SpiceJet has in store a special surprise for its passengers who are turning 18 in the calendar year 2023. The airline will give a free flight voucher worth INR 3000/- to all such passengers. Under the sale offer, passengers also get preferred seats at flat INR 18/- only and flat 50% off on SpiceMAX.

The sale offer is available on a first come, first served basis. The 50% discount offer on SpiceMax is valid only on bookings made online at SpiceJet’s website, mobile app and m-site by entering the applicable code.