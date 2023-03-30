SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh takes charge as Assocham President | ANI

SpiceJet's Chairman & Managing Director Ajay Singh has assumed charge as the President Assocham, replacing Renew Power MD Sumant Sinha after the completion of his tenure, the industry body said in a release on Wednesday.

The statement also added that Sanjay Nayar, founder and Chairman of Sorin Investment Fund is the new Senior Vice-President of Assocham.

"I am taking over at times which are both exciting and challenging. As an economy, India stands out as a robust economy in the midst of global headwinds. Even when major economies of the world are facing the threat of recession, the Indian economy is growing between 6.5-7 per cent," Singh said.

He also added and emphasised that the chamber would stay engaged with the Centre and states, economists, leading academicians, besides corporate leaders to find solutions to the issues, which may crop up in a fast-changing global economic and political landscape.

Ajay Singh

Singh completed his degree in engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi and got his Master's degree in Business Administration from Cornell University in the US. He also holds a Bachelor's degree in Law (LLB) from the Law Faculty, University of Delhi.

With inputs from PTI