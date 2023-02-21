e-Paper Get App
SpiceJet board to consider options to raise fresh capital

The board of directors in a meeting will also discuss and consider 'issuance of equity shares on preferential basis consequent upon conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
SpiceJet board to consider options to raise fresh capital
SpiceJet on Tuesday announced that the board of directors, in a meeting that will be held on February 24, will discuss and consider 'issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis consequent upon the conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares'.

In the same meeting, the board will also consider options to raise fresh capital through the issue of eligible securities to institutional buyers based on applicable regulatory approvals.

Read Also
SC orders SpiceJet to pay Rs 270 cr to ex-promoter Kalanithi Maran as interest
The shares of SpiceJet Limited on Tuesday at 11:03 am was at Rs 37.85, down by 1.30 per cent.

