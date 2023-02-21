SpiceJet board to consider options to raise fresh capital | FPJ

SpiceJet on Tuesday announced that the board of directors, in a meeting that will be held on February 24, will discuss and consider 'issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis consequent upon the conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares'.

In the same meeting, the board will also consider options to raise fresh capital through the issue of eligible securities to institutional buyers based on applicable regulatory approvals.

Shares

The shares of SpiceJet Limited on Tuesday at 11:03 am was at Rs 37.85, down by 1.30 per cent.

