Spice Money strengthens senior leadership team amid high business growth

Spice Money, rural fintech, today announced the appointment of four senior leaders – Vivek Venkatesan as Chief Financial Officer for Spice Money, Sameer Nagpal as Chief Business Officer for Spice Money, Vishal Jain as Chief Business Officer for the new Lendtech Business Entity (JV between Spice Money and Israel-based Tarya Fintech), and Bishnu Prasad Mohanty as Chief Operating Officer for Travel Union.

Vivek Venkatesan, a Chartered Accountant with 20 years of experience across the banking and fintech industries will drive the financial strategy at Spice Money to achieve the company’s goals of business expansion and profitable growth. Venkatesan, Chief Financial Officer said, “ I look forward to working with the leadership to accelerate growth and deliver value to the stakeholders. We are extremely bullish on growing aggressively and will look forward to raising capital to fuel our growth plans.”

Sameer Nagpal will work towards scaling up the business and services offered by Spice Money. Nagpal, Chief Business Officer said, “Given my close affinity with rural markets, I am excited to be joining Spice Money and look forward to leveraging my experience to help the company reach new heights, while ensuring a great experience for its core customers and stakeholders.”

Vishal Jain will lead Spice Money’s new joint venture entity with Tarya with a focus on establishing a Lendtech business that caters to the specific needs of Bharat and fills the credit gap for MSMEs. Jain, Chief Business Officer, Lendtech Business (JV entity), said, “We aim to enrich lives in the most credit underserved segments in India through innovative and comprehensive credit products.”

With the launch of Travel Union, India’s first rural B2B travel tech platform, Bishnu Prasad Mohanty has been elevated as the Chief Operating Officer for Travel Union. Mohanty will spearhead the business operations and overall strategy for Travel Union. Mohanty, Chief Operating Officer, Travel Union said, “I am excited to drive growth for Travel Union, as we continue to offer customised and industry first travel solutions and offerings to the underserved rural community.”

Sanjeev Kumar, CEO, Spice Money, said, “With the vast experience and expertise of the new leadership team, Spice Money will be able to create a holistic ecosystem of superior technology, new products and robust distribution system thereby furthering the company’s presence and growth across rural India. This will also enable us to expand our scope of services to address more of rural India’s needs, such as the demand for credit and rural-focused travel services, and continue the journey of creating self-reliant rural entrepreneurs that serve their communities with essential digital and financial services.”

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 01:27 PM IST