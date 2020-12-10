Spectrum bands for 5G to be announced soon: DoT

NEWDELHI: The government is in discussion with Defence, Department of Space and the broadcasting ministry over 5G spectrum and announcement on availability of the radiowaves for the next generation technology will be made shortly, a government official said.

"Because of traditional users- Department of Space, Defence and the broadcasting ministry, they have already some services in these (spectrum identified for 5G) bands. It is very important to sit with them and see which of the services can be shifted and which are the bands that are to be made available for the IMT(mobile services)," DoT Member (technology) K Ramchand said.

"This will take some time but I am sure shortly we will be coming out with band announcements as well as spectrum details," he said.