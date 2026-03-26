SpaceX Eyes $70–75 Billion IPO With $1.75 Trillion Valuation Target, Space Stocks Jump Up To 16% On Listing Buzz

SpaceX is reportedly planning a record IPO of $70–75 billion, targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation. |

Mumbai: Shares of space-related companies rose sharply after reports suggested that SpaceX may move ahead with an IPO soon. AST SpaceMobile and Rocket Lab gained around 10%, while Firefly Aerospace jumped 16%. York Space Systems also saw gains of about 5% as investor interest increased.

Mega IPO Could Break Records

Reports say SpaceX is planning an IPO that could raise between USD 70 billion and USD 75 billion. If this happens, it would become the biggest IPO ever, beating Saudi Aramco’s USD 29 billion listing in 2019. The company may file confidential papers soon, with a possible listing targeted around June.

Massive Valuation Target

SpaceX is said to be aiming for a valuation of more than USD 1.75 trillion. If achieved, this would make it one of the most valuable companies in the world. It would rank alongside major firms like Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon, and even be bigger than Meta and Tesla.

Boost From xAI Deal

The IPO plans come after SpaceX recently acquired xAI. This deal valued the combined business at around USD 1.25 trillion. The move has strengthened investor confidence and added to the company’s growth story.

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Strong Demand in Space Sector

The broader space industry is seeing strong momentum. Demand for satellite services, defence technology, and AI infrastructure is rising. Policy ideas like Donald Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome” defence system have also supported interest in space companies.

New Ideas, But Big Challenges

There is growing interest in using space for computing as data centres consume more energy. However, such plans face challenges like high costs and limited launch capacity.

Starlink and Future Plans

SpaceX already operates Starlink, which has over 9,500 satellites in orbit. Elon Musk has also spoken about expanding this to as many as 1 million satellites. However, experts have raised concerns about space congestion and environmental risks.