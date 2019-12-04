S&P reaffirms India's stable outlook: DEA Secretary

New Delhi: Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty on Tuesday said that S&P has reaffirmed sovereign rating of India at BBB- with a stable outlook.
In a series of tweets, he said: "...They have stated that India's economy continues to achieve impressive long-term growth rates despite a recent deceleration.
"S&P expects the Indian economy to continue to out-perform its peers and that the growth will remain strong over the next 2 years."
Last month, Moody's cut India credit rating outlook to negative, citing a host of problems from a worsening shadow banking crunch and a prolonged slowdown in the economy to rising public debt.
The sharp slowdown in growth and a surprise corporate tax rate cut is expected to put government finances under added pressure this year.
S&P maintained its outlook on India despite 4.5 per cent GDP growth in Q2, the lowest in last six years.
