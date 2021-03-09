South Western Railway’s Hubballi Division celebrates International Women’s Day

Hubballi Division celebrated International Women’s Day on 08.03.2020 at SSS Hubballi Railway Station. Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager of South Western Railway and Sujata Singh, President of SWRWWO were the chief guests. On the occasion, Train No. 07321 Solapur-Dharwad Passenger was run between Hubballi and Dharwad with all women staff on board. The train was driven by Women Loco Pilots. The Guard, Ticket Examiners, RPF Security Personnel on board were also women. Ajay Kumar Singh, GM/SWR; Sujata Singh, President of SWRWWO (HQ) and others flagged off the train from platform No.1. Women employees working as Station Masters, Pointswoman, Travelling Ticket Examiners, RPF, Booking Clerks, Reservation Clerks, Carriage and Wagon Mechanic, Trackwoman, Signal Technicians, Loco Shed’s repair staff, Loco pilots, Guards were felicitated for their contribution to railway working.

Speaking on the occasion A.K. Singh, GM/SWR told that skills know no gender and time and again women have proved that they are capable of achieving any mission with aplomb. He said that the qualities of compassion and soft skills are considered feminine and the qualities of competition and aggressiveness are considered as masculine qualities. He said that genders can’t be stereotyped based on the qualities and rather every one shall try to improve in the qualities that they are lacking to become well rounded personality.

P.K. Mishra, Additional General Manager; Roopa Srinivasan, Principal Finance Advisor; P. Ravikumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Ramanujam, Principal Chief Safety Officer; Anil Pavithran, Principal Chief Commercial Manager; P.A. Rajashekhar, Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer, other PHODs, Jogendra Yadvendu, Additional Divisional Railway Manager; Christine Borgohain, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, Meenal Gandhe, President of SWRWWO, Hubballi Division, other members, officers and staff were present.