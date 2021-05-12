South Western Railway loads NMG rake

South Western Railway loaded first two-point originating NMG rake of 450 VST Tillers from Malur of Bengaluru Division and TVS two wheelers from Kadakola of Mysuru Division. The rake comprised of 25 wagons in total, with 15 being loaded at Malur, and 10 at Kadakola. This has earned SWR a total freight revenue of Rs. 21,26,876. The business development units of Mysuru and Bengaluru Divisions coordinated closely with Transport Corporation of India, who is the logistics partner of the Divisions in this endeavor. South Western Railway loaded 189 rakes of automobile in the last year 2020-21.