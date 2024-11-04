 South Korea Sees Sharp Rise In Household Credit, Savings Banks And Credit Unions Drive The Surge
South Korea Sees Sharp Rise In Household Credit, Savings Banks And Credit Unions Drive The Surge

The sharp rise came as retail banks tightened their loan screening process in response to the government's efforts to manage the growth of household debt.

Updated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 08:55 AM IST
article-image

South Korea's household credit increased at a faster rate in October due to rising loans from savings banks and credit unions despite the government's efforts to curb household debts, financial data showed on Sunday.

Outstanding household credit extended by all financial institutions, including commercial banks, savings banks, and insurance and securities firms, rose by 6 trillion won (USD 4.35 billion) from a month earlier in October, accelerating from a 5.2 trillion-won increase in September, reports Yonhap news agency.

Loans from South Korea's five major commercial banks, including KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank and Hana Bank, gained by 1.1 trillion won last month.

South Korea's five major commercial banks, including KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank and Hana Bank.

South Korea's five major commercial banks, including KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank and Hana Bank. |

However, those from thrift institutions, like savings banks and internet banks, and credit unions rose by 2 trillion won, marking the largest on-month gain in nearly three years since November 2021.

The sharp rise came as retail banks tightened their loan screening process in response to the government's efforts to manage the growth of household debt. "The continued slowdown in the growth of household loans from banks is a positive sign," said a financial authority official in a statement.

Household Loans On The Rise

Household loans from banks continued to grow for five consecutive months from April, largely due to rising home prices in Seoul and surrounding areas.

Household loans from banks continued to grow for five consecutive months from April, largely due to rising home prices in Seoul and surrounding areas. |

"The secondary financial sector also began strengthening household loan management in September. We anticipate seeing more effects from these measures in the coming months," the financial authority official added.

Household loans from banks continued to grow for five consecutive months from April, largely due to rising home prices in Seoul and surrounding areas.

To slow the rise in household debt, the South Korean government has implemented various policies, urging local banks to tighten lending practices. To comply with them, banks have raised interest rates and toughened lending rules, according to the report.

