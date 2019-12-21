Soon, banks may ask depositors for their religious background in KYC forms

Amid anti-CAA protests, reports have surfaced saying that soon banks may ask depositors for their religious background in 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) forms.
According to Latestly, this requirement has arisen in the wake of the recent changes made to Fema Act regulations, which granted permission to immigrants belonging to six minority communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan for opening a bank account or purchasing properties in India. This facility is not made for atheists, Muslim migrants as well as those from other neighbouring countries such as Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Tibet.
Amendments have been made to the Foreign Exchange Management Regulations, allowing Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to buy residential property and open bank accounts in India, reported Latestly.
Fema (Acquisition and Transfer of Immovable Property in India) Regulations states that, "A person being a citizen of Bangladesh, Pakistan or Afghanistan belonging to minority communities in those countries — Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians and granted an LTV, may purchase only one residential immovable property in India as dwelling unit for self-occupation and only one immovable property for carrying out self-employment."
Violent clashes with police rocked Uttar Pradesh from Gorakhpur to Bulandshahr on Friday while thousands rallied in the national capital with tricolour and 'Save Constitution' banners as protests raged across states against the amended citizenship law and the proposed NRC, prompting the government to indicate it was ready to accept suggestions.
Sporadic violence was reported from other parts of Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka-Kerala border areas as well, while authorities resorted to curbs on mobile internet and SMS services in various regions, including in parts of UP, Karnataka and the national capital. Some groups, however, offered roses to the police to underline peaceful nature of their protest.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)