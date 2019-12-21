Soon, banks may ask depositors for their religious background in KYC forms

Amid anti-CAA protests, reports have surfaced saying that soon banks may ask depositors for their religious background in 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) forms.

According to Latestly, this requirement has arisen in the wake of the recent changes made to Fema Act regulations, which granted permission to immigrants belonging to six minority communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan for opening a bank account or purchasing properties in India. This facility is not made for atheists, Muslim migrants as well as those from other neighbouring countries such as Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Tibet.

Amendments have been made to the Foreign Exchange Management Regulations, allowing Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to buy residential property and open bank accounts in India, reported Latestly.