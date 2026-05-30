Son's Campus Placement Offer Revoked, Adobe Director Seeks Referral On LinkedIn

A social media post by an Adobe executive seeking employment support for his son has attracted widespread attention online.

Shailesh Misra, who identified himself as Director of Program Management at Adobe, shared a post on LinkedIn explaining that his son's campus placement offer had been withdrawn.

The post later gained traction after being shared on X by content creator Anshika Aggarwal, sparking conversations about the challenges faced by young job seekers in the technology sector.

Many users expressed sympathy for graduates who secure jobs through campus placements only to face uncertainty when offers are later revoked.

Campus Offer Withdrawn After Placement

In his LinkedIn post, Misra said his son graduated in Computer Engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology.

According to him, his son was among several candidates affected after a leading technology company reportedly withdrew all campus placement offers.

The post did not name the company involved.

Misra wrote that his son is now actively looking for a full-time software engineering role and appealed to his professional network for assistance.

He requested recruiters and hiring managers to reach out if there were suitable opportunities available.

Let us know! 👂

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Professional Network Asked For Support

Seeking help from industry contacts, Misra highlighted his son's educational background and technical qualifications.

He said he would be happy to share his son's resume and facilitate introductions with interested employers.

The post quickly resonated with professionals across the technology industry, many of whom shared job leads, referrals and words of encouragement.

Several users praised the father for openly supporting his son during a difficult phase in the job search process.

Others pointed to the broader issue of job offer withdrawals that have affected fresh graduates in recent years.