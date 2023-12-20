Sonata Software Signs Strategic Partnership With AMMEGA Group | File photo

Sonata Software, a leading Modernisation Engineering company, has announced that it has signed a contract with AMMEGA Group, a global leader in Conveyor Belts and Power Transmission with manufacturing sites and Customer Solution Centers (CSCs) around the world, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

Sonata's Modernisation solution will enable AMMEGA to achieve standardisation and optimisation of business processes; bring in even more transperancy in performance; improve collaboration and efficiency; reduce complexities in the IT landscape and foster digital innovations for business growth.

Ammega's ERP transformation programme

Ammega has launched its ERP transformation programme with the objective of One-Team working together to build one Ammega ERP system, integrating financials, supply chain, operations, reporting, manufacturing, and other activities. The scope is to migrate CSCs & Manufacturing Units (MUs) to Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management in the next years.

“We look forward to collaborating with Sonata to optimise and standardise our business processes. Sonata will assist us in delivering an ERP transformation programme, accelerating our journey towards business growth. It will be delivered with a hybrid agile approach and strong programme management to better serve our customers. All backed by Ammega's belting expertise and emphasis on manufacturing operations,” said Arnd Simon, Chief Information and Digital Officer at AMMEGA Group.

“Sonata’s experience in Transformation, with expertise in end-to-end services and modernisation engineering will enable Ammega’s journey to be future-ready. We are excited to partner with them to bring optimised and standardised business processes, gaining adequate controls, visibility, and insights to fuel the business growth. We look forward to a fruitful partnership enabling Ammega to improve its market leadership,” said Claes Lemnell, Vice President, Head of Europe at Sonata Software.

Sonata Software shares

The shares of Sonata Software on Wednesday at 3:30 pm ISt closed at Rs 752.40, down by 0.63 per cent.