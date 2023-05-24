Sonata Software expanding footprints in Telangana | File photo

Sonata Software, a leading Modernization Engineering company is now expanding its footprints in Telangana, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company is expanding in Nalgonda IT Park by adding around 200 jobs focusing on Software Development and Technology Innovation. This will be a collaborative workspace for Engineers to work on innovative solutions catering to the needs of a wide range of industries.

The Technology Center will deliver service excellence for various domains like Banking and Financial, Healthcare and Lifesciences. This creates scope for workforce generation on Niche Technology skills like AIML (Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning, Data Engineering, Cloud Technologies, Pharmacy benefits validation technologies.

This initiative also helps on Cross-skilling and Upskilling opportunities for Youth who wants to do deep dive in skills and Technologies of Emerging Markets. This is surely going to be part of Sonata’s PLAY BIG strategy, which they have been aggressively implementing from some time.

Sonata Software has Global presence in developing and deploying END to END industry-focused solutions at large scale is going to be game changer for NALGONDA, Telangana.