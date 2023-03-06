Sonata Software attains Microsoft Solutions Partner designations | Image: Sonata Software (Representative)

Sonata Software Ltd, digital engineering company, has attained all Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, the company said in a release.

According on partner competency scores in six categories, including business applications, data and artificial intelligence, digital and app innovation, infrastructure, modern work, and security, Microsoft grants the designation.

Sonata will benefit from greater sales and marketing opportunities as a result of the development. According to a press release, Venkat Krishnan, executive director of Microsoft India's global partner solutions, said.

Shares of the company were 2.7% higher at 816 rupees on NSE at 11:00 IST.