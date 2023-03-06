e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSonata Software attains Microsoft Solutions Partner designations

Sonata Software attains Microsoft Solutions Partner designations

Sonata will benefit from greater sales and marketing opportunities as a result of the development

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Sonata Software attains Microsoft Solutions Partner designations | Image: Sonata Software (Representative)

Sonata Software Ltd, digital engineering company, has attained all Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, the company said in a release.

According on partner competency scores in six categories, including business applications, data and artificial intelligence, digital and app innovation, infrastructure, modern work, and security, Microsoft grants the designation.

Sonata will benefit from greater sales and marketing opportunities as a result of the development. According to a press release, Venkat Krishnan, executive director of Microsoft India's global partner solutions, said.

Shares of the company were 2.7% higher at 816 rupees on NSE at 11:00 IST.

Read Also
Hero Motocorp, US-based Zero Motorcycles sign agreement to collaborate on premium electric...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Explained: Here's what Foxconn's MoUs and letters to Karnataka and Telangana mean

Explained: Here's what Foxconn's MoUs and letters to Karnataka and Telangana mean

State Bank of India seek bids to sell 1% stake in CCIL by April 4

State Bank of India seek bids to sell 1% stake in CCIL by April 4

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic cancer drug

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic cancer drug

Sonata Software attains Microsoft Solutions Partner designations

Sonata Software attains Microsoft Solutions Partner designations

JK Cement gets NCLT nod to merge arm Jaykaycem with itself

JK Cement gets NCLT nod to merge arm Jaykaycem with itself