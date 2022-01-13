Sonalika Tractors crosses 1 lakh sales mark in 9 months of FY'22

Sonalika Tractors has breached past 1 lakh tractor sales mark in just 9 months (April-December'21) of FY'22, thereby charting the path to a new paradigm in 2022.

The company has extended its lead in exports with 3,432 tractor sales and 31.2% market share in December 2021 and has sold 1,05,250 tractors in April-December 2021.

The company has entered the club of 25,000+ export tractor sales in 9 months.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Tractors, said, "It gives me great pleasure to announce that we have created a new record sales performance."

Sonalika caters to the global demands of agri mechanization through its integrated Tractor manufacturing plant in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 04:59 PM IST