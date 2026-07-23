Sona Comstar Q1 Profit Jumps 47 Per Cent To ₹178.51 Crore; Revenue Rises 52 Pc On Strong BEV Growth

Sona Comstar reported record quarterly revenue and robust profit growth, supported by strong demand in its battery electric vehicle business | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 23, 2026: Auto component maker Sona Comstar on Thursday reported a 47 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 178.51 crore in the June quarter of FY27.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 121.70 crore in the first quarter of FY26, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter rose 52 per cent to Rs 1,301.20 crore from Rs 853.90 crore recorded in the June quarter of the last fiscal, the filing said.

BEV Business Drives Growth

Revenue share from the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) vertical was recorded at an all-time high of 44 per cent in Q1 FY27, while the overall revenue from the segment grew strongly by 107 per cent, the company said in a statement.

"Despite continued weakness in the US EV market, we delivered our highest-ever quarterly revenue, BEV revenue and BEV revenue share (in Q1). We also secured new business across EV, hybrid and ICE powertrains, spanning India, Europe and North America, and nearly every product category in which we operate," said Vivek Vikram Singh, MD & Group CEO.

He said that the June quarter of the current fiscal also marked the unveiling of Sona Comstar 2.0, and the company aims to "grow tenfold again over the next decade".

Expansion Into New Technologies

As part of this strategy, the company announced its entry into robotics and physical AI, he said, and added, "Our partnership with DENSO also takes us into high-voltage electric and hybrid powertrain systems, completing an important missing piece in our electrification portfolio."

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Under this strategy, Sona Comstar will accelerate building new product verticals both organically and inorganically, increase its focus on the eastern world markets, and also target another long-term technology growth pillar alongside electrification -- intelligent and connected systems, according to the company.

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