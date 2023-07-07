Sona Comstar Achieves Cumulative Production Milestone Of 5 Million Differential Assemblies | Sona Comstar

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar), one of the leading global providers of automotive technology solutions, has achieved the cumulative production milestone of 5 million differential assemblies, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

Sona Comstar is the leading global supplier of driveline solutions for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles and off-highway vehicles and one of the world's largest manufacturers of differential assemblies for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV).

Manufacturing of differential assemblies

Sona Comstar started manufacturing differential assemblies at our Gurgaon plant in 2008, extended production to our Pune plant in 2014, and commenced production at our state-of-the-art plant in Manesar in 2019. The company crossed the production milestone of 1 million differential assemblies in 2017 and achieved the 2 million mark in 2020. From there, we reached the 5 million differential assemblies production milestone in less than three years, reflecting the company's strong growth. This outstanding achievement is the result of our customers' trust, our suppliers' support and the efforts of our people.

Designs and Manufactures

Sona Comstar designs and manufactures differential assemblies and other driveline parts for electric vehicles across various segments, such as passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. Backed by our R&D and engineering capabilities, we are committed to innovating and supplying cutting-edge technologies to our discerning customers. From our plants in India, Sona Comstar serves seven of the world's top-10 PV OEMs, three of the world's top-10 CV OEMs, seven of the world's top-10 tractor OEMs, five of the world's top-15 EV OEMs and four of the top-15 Indian e2Ws OEMs.

The company expresses gratitude to its customers for their faith in its products, which encourages us to innovate and enables our growth. The company is committed to offering cutting-edge products to its customers to enable faster adoption of greener and safer mobility in India and globally.

"We are delighted to reach this milestone of 5 million differential assemblies, which reflects our commitment to technology, innovation, quality and customer satisfaction. I congratulate my team on this achievement and thank our customers for their continued trust in our products. Engineering excellence and innovation are at our company's core, and we always strive to innovate and solve complex engineering problems for our customers worldwide, said V. Vikram Verma, CEO of Sona Comstar's Driveline business.

About the company

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (Sona Comstar) is one of the world's leading automotive technology companies. It was founded in 1995 and has its headquarters in Gurugram, India. Sona Comstar has emerged as a global supplier with nine manufacturing and assembly facilities across India, USA, Mexico and China.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. Shares

The shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. on Friday at 11:44 am IST were at ₹528, up by 0.77 percent.