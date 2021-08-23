Software solutions provider Nirmata appoints Nataraj Narayan as MD

Nirmata, the software solutions provider for governance, compliance, security, and automation of production Kubernetes workloads and clusters, and creators of Kyverno, policy engine designed for Kubernetes, announced today the appointment of Nataraj Narayan as the Managing Director for Nirmata in India.

With a stellar career as a senior executive at multiple companies such as Hexaware, Mindtree, Wipro, KPIT, and most recently at Sauce Labs (AIQ), Nataraj brings three decades of industry experience, having successfully launched and scaled technology businesses. Most recently, Nataraj led Global Strategic Sales, GSI Partnerships & India Operations for Sauce labs (AIQ).

“Nataraj’s world-class leadership and three decades of experience with large Global System Integrators will be critical as we begin working with global partners to help organizations secure and automate their cloud applications”, said Jim Bugwadia, Chief Executive Officer, Nirmata.

"I am excited to join Nirmata at this incredible time. Globally, we are seeing enterprises embracing cloud-native technologies, and Kubernetes has become a core business enabler. I am looking forward to contributing to the Nirmata growth and continued investment in India and further strengthening relations with our customers, partners, and the open-source community”, said Nataraj Narayan, Managing Director for Nirmata.

