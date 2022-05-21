Soft skills, the corporate secret to climb professional ladder

When you’re appearing for an interview or simply working for a promotion to further your career, your performance and skills are crucial. They are the touchstones upon which organizations or employers determine if you qualify for a particular job.

When we talk about skills, the first thing that comes to mind is the industry-related technical skills required. However, the days when professionals and recent graduates could secure a job and advance their careers purely based on technical skills are long gone. Instead, almost every organization evaluates candidates and employees based on specific soft skills. These skills may be intangible, but they determine whether you would be able to function in the company’s work environment, work as a team, think outside the box, and solve day-to-day business challenges. You will likely become redundant without honing your soft skills in today’s fast-paced and constantly evolving business environment. Here are some soft skills that will help you climb the career ladder.

Communication is key

You may have a hoard of innovative ideas and solutions to a challenge or even a unique product/service, but if you can’t convey them to your team member, boss, or customer, it may become someone else’s and can cost you a lot in your career. The ability to articulate your thoughts engagingly is one of the first things employers will look for when interviewing you or evaluating your performance. In addition, clear communication makes business processes efficient and seamless, making it a valuable soft skill to hone.

Analysing and problem-solving go a long way

You will encounter roadblocks of various kinds throughout your career and life, and finding a sustainable, long-term solution is vital. For this, you need to hone your analytical and problem-solving skills. Identifying the root of the issue, analysing it, and then devising a solution is the way to go. It shows employers that you are a go-getter and will break the status quo. Developing strong analytical and problem-solving skills will help you lay a strong foundation upon which you can build your career.

Networking is the stepping stone to success

Humans are social creatures by nature, and networking can not only help you build meaningful relationships but can advance your career immensely too. According to statistics, 85% of positions in companies are filled through networking. Therefore, honing your networking skills to build meaningful professional connections with industry experts, fellow employees, and even customers can boost your career, especially in the long run.

Teamwork makes the dream work

Teamwork is one soft skill that requires you to blend with the other soft skills. There’s usually a mix of individual and teamwork in an organization, and the latter is one of the most important. Working amicably with your colleagues, managers, and clients will enable you to complete tasks efficiently and make the work environment stress-free. Teamwork is a skill that employers often scout for in candidates, and proving that you possess this will help drive your career progress.

Summing up

Soft skills are necessary regardless of which industry you work in, as they will benefit you immensely. According to a LinkedIn Global Talent Trends report, 92 percent of hiring professionals said that soft skills matter as much, if not more, than technical, industry-related skills. Even if you don’t possess the above-mentioned soft skills, soft skills are teachable. While they do not have a predetermined formula, you can learn and hone soft skills through online learning platforms, a skilled teammate, or just through on-the-job training. You will be an indispensable asset to the company and a sought-after professional by honing your soft skills.

(Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and MD, Imarticus Learning. Views are personal)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 04:07 PM IST