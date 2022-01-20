Social eSports platform Khelgully bags Rs 3.1 cr in Seed funding led by Titan Capital

Bangalore-based social eSports RMG platform, Khelgully Gaming Private Limited, announced it has raised Rs 3.1 crore in their Seed funding round led by Titan Capital, along with prominent Angel investors Sujeet Kumar, co-Founder- Udaan, Neil Bahal, founder & CEO-Negen Capital PMS, Dukaan co-founder Sumit Shah, Rishabh Karwa, Co-Founder at GoMechanic, and Bewakoof.com co-founder Prabhkiran, among others.

What does Khelgully do?

Established in 2021 by IIT-IIM Alumni Prakul Bansal, Rajat Goyal, and Dheeraj Kumar, Khelgully organizes online tournaments for popular games like Call of Duty, Freefire, Clash Royale, and Fantasy Cricket, and has received over 2 lakh registrations on the platform in the past four months.

What will funds be used for?

Khelgully’s co-founder, Prakul Bansal, said, “We intend to build a collaborative platform to motivate the players, organizers, content creators, sponsors and other deep-rooted stakeholders, and bring them together in a constructive and uplifting environment.”

The startup aims to provide eSports organizers, players, streamers, content creators, and other stakeholders, with a platform where they can engage with each other, collaborate on eSports tournaments, and earn while doing what they love.

Khelgully operates on the real money gaming model and allows players to earn real cash while pursuing their passion for gaming. The platform also allows gamers to play with their friends, see who the real winner is, and also get a referral bonus every time they invite another player to play on Khelgully.

Neil Bahal - CEO of Negen Capital, said "Quite clearly, will have substantial, natural tailwinds and we could see quite a few successful companies emerge from this space. The Khelgully founders have very clear ideas about building their community and infrastructure going and we are equally confident in backing them."

The eSports space is currently the fastest growing segment in the gaming industry. Various industry reports suggest that in India, the gaming market is anticipated to be valued at $7 billion by 2026, and has made its mark in multiple, mainstream sporting tournaments. India has played host to some of the most significant tournaments within eSports, such as PUBG Mobile Series 2019 and the Electronic Sports League, further proving that the sector will grow at an unprecedented pace in the near future.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:28 AM IST