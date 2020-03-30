SOCH Foods donates 6,000 healthy nutrient-rich packs to the Mumbai Police

The police patrolling the city during this critical times need lots of appreciation as well as much more to keep them going 24x7! Janta Warriors Mumbai Police have now got 6,000 healthy nutrient-rich packs of Munchilicious Granola by SOCH Foods LLP - a mixture of dried fruits, nuts, seeds, fruits, grains, pulses, etc. - that can be eaten anytime anywhere to keep them fit and healthy.

While presenting the packets to the police, Rohit Mohan Pugalia, Promoter & CEO, SOCH Foods LLP, said, “Food for thought = thought for Food has always been the motto of SOCH Foods! It is an honour and a privilege to do something for selfless Mumbai police. Their wellbeing and health is important to us and that’s why we want them to consume Munchilicious Granola packs with nutrient-rich ingredients.”

Janta Warriors Mumbai Police have been provided safe and hygienic packs of Munchilicious Granola, which promotes healthy anytime anywhere snacking. These healthy snack packs are a better option compared to unhygienic street food that the cops generally consume.

“Janta Warriors Mumbai Police have to be mindful of the food they consume - consuming ‘brain food’ to maintain an active lifestyle. We, at SOCH Foods, put a lot of thought into designing the kind of food that helps maintain a conscious eating habit for people who want to lead an active lifestyle,” Pugalia added.

All products are manufactured in a ISO 22000:2005 certified facility with ISO 22,000 - Food Safety Management System. FSSC - Food Safety System Certification and TUV - are German businesses that provide inspection and product certification services.

Purvi Pugalia, the co-promoter of SOCH Foods, is the Master Chef of Munchilicious Granola, who supervises the taste and quality aspects of the brand.