Snapdeal joins hands with BoB Financial, NPCI; to launch co-branded contactless RuPay credit card

Snapdeal has joined hands with BOB Financial and NPCI to launch a co-branded contactless RuPay credit card. The co-branded credit card will be equipped with contactless features and will be offered on the RuPay platform.

The Snapdeal-BoB co-branded contactless card, powered by RuPay will be rolled out to users by March 2022 and will provide a range of reward points and other benefits to the cardholders - both while they shop on Snapdeal and also when they use the card at other online and offline transaction points.

“The synergies of this partnership will help accelerate the adoption of digital payments, especially amongst users living beyond India’s metros and Tier 1 cities”, said Himanshu Chakrawarti, President, Snapdeal Limited.

Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BFSL, said, “We are pleased to partner with Snapdeal in our shared objective of making credit card payments popular and rewarding for a large number of new users, who are now getting familiar and comfortable with online shopping options. We continue to acquire more customers from non-metros and other smaller locations."

Nalin Bansal, Chief of Corporate & Fintech Relationships and Key Initiatives, NPCI said, “Through this partnership, digital consumers will be able to own and experience the power of RuPay Contactless Credit Card fulfilled through an efficient and quick onboarding experience.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 04:57 PM IST