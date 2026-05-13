Smartlink Holdings Q4 Profit Jumps 79% To ₹6.9 Crore, FY26 Revenue Climbs 26%

Smartlink Holdings reported a 79 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 6.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Smartlink Holdings Limited reported a 79 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.9 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 3.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by higher networking product sales and lower deferred tax impact.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 99.4 crore in the March quarter from Rs 65.4 crore a year ago and Rs 62.7 crore in the December quarter, reflecting strong sequential business recovery.

The company’s quarterly performance improved despite moderation in profit before tax on a sequential basis. Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 2.8 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 9.3 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 2.4 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased to Rs 63 crore during the quarter from Rs 66.1 crore a year ago, led by higher material costs and inventory adjustments linked to networking and IT product operations. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 7.2 crore from Rs 6.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sequentially, the company recorded a sharp improvement in net profit from Rs 2.2 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 6.9 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased by nearly 58 percent quarter-on-quarter. Deferred tax credit of Rs 0.48 crore during the quarter also supported bottom-line growth.

The group recognised provisions linked to the implementation of new labour codes, amounting to Rs 2.15 crore for the quarter under employee benefit expenses.

For the full FY26 year, Smartlink Holdings posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 269.3 crore, up from Rs 214.5 crore in FY25. Annual net profit nearly doubled to Rs 13.1 crore from Rs 6.6 crore in the previous year, while earnings per share improved to Rs 13.18 from Rs 6.62.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

The company said its business continues to operate in the networking and IT products segment through subsidiary Digisol Systems Limited. Management also noted that the audited quarterly figures represented balancing numbers between annual audited accounts and published nine-month results.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on unaudited/audited exchange filings and is not investment advice.