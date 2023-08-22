Smart Investing Made Easy: How to Use the Bajaj Finance FD Calculator to Maximise Your Savings

Sutthiphong Chandaeng

When it comes to growing your savings and making your hard-earned money work for you, fixed deposits (FDs) have always been a trusted choice. Offering stability, security, and attractive interest rates, fixed deposits are a cornerstone of conservative yet effective financial planning. And now, with the Bajaj Finance FD Interest Calculator, managing your FD investments has never been easier.

Understanding Fixed Deposits (FDs)

A fixed deposit is a type of investment where you deposit a lump sum of money with a bank or financial institution for a fixed period of time. In return, you earn interest on your investment. The interest rate offered on FDs varies depending on the bank or institution, the tenure of the deposit, and the customer's age.

Bajaj Finance takes this reliability a step further by offering competitive interest rates of up to 8.60% per annum on their fixed deposits. With a minimum deposit requirement of just Rs. 15,000, it's an accessible option for a wide range of investors. This exceptional interest rate ensures that your savings grow at a pace that outpaces inflation, safeguarding the value of your hard-earned money. You can invest in an FD online through Bajaj Finance's website or mobile app.

Unlock the Power of FD Calculator

One of the most significant challenges with fixed deposits is calculating the maturity amount accurately. The intricacies of compounding interest, varying interest rates, and different investment tenures can make manual calculations time-consuming and error prone. This is where the Bajaj Finance FD Calculator proves to be a game-changer.

Imagine having a tool that can instantly provide you with accurate estimates of the maturity amount and interest gains on your fixed deposits. The FD calculator simplifies complex calculations and empowers you to make informed decisions about your investments. The calculator automatic considers the interest rates when inputting the principal amount, and tenure, this can help you explore various scenarios effortlessly, and tailor your investments to align with your financial goals.

Seamless Online Platform

What sets Bajaj Finance apart is its commitment to providing a seamless and convenient investing experience. The entire fixed deposit process, from initiation to maturity, can be managed online through their platform. You can start investing in fixed deposits using Net banking or UPI, eliminating the need for time-consuming paperwork and visits to the bank.

Cumulative and Non-Cumulative Options

Bajaj Finance offers both cumulative and non-cumulative fixed deposit options to suit different financial preferences. With a cumulative FD, the interest gets compounded and paid at maturity, allowing you to benefit from the power of compounding. On the other hand, a non-cumulative FD offers periodic interest pay-outs that can be received monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually, catering to your cash flow needs.

What is a cumulative fixed deposit?

A cumulative fixed deposit is an FD where your interest gets compounded and paid at maturity. This means that your interest earns interest over time, which can help you grow your savings even more.



What is a non-cumulative fixed deposit?

A non-cumulative fixed deposit is an FD where you can periodically avail of your interest pay-outs. You can opt for these pay-outs monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually.

How do use the Bajaj Finance FD calculator?

Go to the Bajaj Finance website or mobile app.

Click on the "FD calculator" link under the “Investment” > “Fixed Deposit” drop down.

Enter the required information, such as the investment amount, and the tenure of the deposit.

The calculator will then display the interest you will earn, the maturity amount of your FD, and the monthly interest pay-outs (if applicable)

In today's fast-paced world, where time is of the essence, Bajaj Finance's FD Interest Calculator emerges as a valuable tool for maximising your savings. With attractive Fixed deposit interest rates, a user-friendly calculator, and an end-to-end online platform, Bajaj Finance has truly simplified the fixed deposit investment process. Whether you are planning for short-term goals or building a nest egg for the future, the FD Calculator empowers you to make informed decisions and harness the potential of fixed deposits to the fullest. Start your journey towards financial growth and stability with Bajaj Finance's FD Calculator today.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)